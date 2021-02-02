Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho has been warned not to set Southwest on fire or cause ethnic war by his strategy of driving herdsmen away from the region without involving key stakeholders.

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Ogun State gave the warning on Tuesday at a news conference.

Chairman of NANS in Ogun State, Com. Kehinde Simeon, called on Igboho to consult stakeholders in the quest to ensure lasting peace in Yorubaland.

“We understand Igboho, but it is our view that he should meet with Yoruba leaders, Afenifere and other stakeholders. This has become important so as not to set the entire South-West region on fire and cause anarchy.

“We observe that, Igboho’s strategy if not, reviewed may lead to ethnic or tribal war. We therefore urge him to liaise with the appropriate authorities to avoid a major disaster,” he waned.

He also said the students found it prudent to kick-start the first of the agenda of the students’ body which is consultation on some lingering issues affecting the students’ constituency.

“Chief among this is the threat to the safety of Nigerian Students posed by Fulani Herdsmen activities around our campuses. Particularly, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta and Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ojere, Abeokuta,” he said.

He called on the state government to consider registration of all herdsmen within the borders of Ogun state, ban open grazing and fast-rack the inauguration of the Amotekun Corps in order to further combat insecurity around the campuses.