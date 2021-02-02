By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), on Tuesday defied the court order which restrained it from embarking on strike.

The Edo state government and the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), had on Monday filed a suit, marked NICN/BEN/04/2021, at the National Industrial Court sitting in Benin, seeking an order restraining the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), from proceeding on any strike action in Edo state.

The state leadership of NUT, however, said it had not been served with any processes or documents of court injunction against its ongoing strike action that commenced on 18th January, 2021.

PM NEWS observed that teachers were yet to resume in schools despite the court order on Tuesday.

The strike which took effect on Monday, January 18, disrupted resumption of government-owned schools across the state.

The Assistant Secretary-General of the NUT, Comrade Moni Mike Modesty Itua, said at the close of work on Monday, no court papers have been served to the union.

He said: “The union is not aware of any court order. It was yet to be served any court order. As far as the union is concerned, the indefinite strike action is still in force. The indefinite strike action continues indefinitely,” he said.

In spite of the restraining court order, teachers failed to resume at their various schools visited in Benin City, the state capital

It was observed that the officials of the Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV) and policemen were deployed to man schools across the state, perhaps to provide security for the few staff suspected to be those of the local government education authority and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), who were sighted in the school with few pupils in a classroom

Situation at Emokpae Model primary school, along Mission Road, was still like that of Monday, as it was devoid of the normal hustling and bustling of academic activities.

Agbado primary school, located along Akpakpava road, was worst hit, as there were no teachers and pupils in the school premises, except officials of the Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV).

Asoro primary school was also under lock and key, while officials of the Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV) manned the gates. The same was the case at Ogboe primary school, located at First East Circular Road.