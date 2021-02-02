By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and actress, Yinka Davies, reportedly lost her son, Jeremiah on Saturday, January 30.

The vocalist and judge of a reality show, Nigerian Idol broke the sad news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, February. 2.

Jeremiah, whom Yinka had with Ayo Bankole 28 years ago, had been battling with toothache for a while but on Saturday the ailment deteriorated, and he suddenly succumbed to the cold hands of death.

Her post on Instagram reads: “For those who held you in their hearts, Those you waved at on your strolls, For those who cried the tears they couldn’t hold back, Cos you are no more here,

“For those who washed you when you were weak, Those who were scared to see you ill, For those who thought you madly stubborn cos you, Wouldn’t take another pill. I salute them all, who shared you with me, Paying for your bills,

“Calling on others to give their dimes, I appreciate the toils and tears and All the memories you left for Them. Leaving only me.”