By Aderemi Bamgbose

ACP Ebenezer Olanrewaju-Idowu, the new Police Area Commander, Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA), Ondo State, has assured the residents of adequate security of their lives and properties.

Olanrewaju-Idowu gave the assurance while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, adding that securing the residents was his utmost priority.

He decried the setting ablaze of the Okitipupa Police Station, the Area Command headquarter, and the Police quarters by some youths during the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

The Area Commander noted that the ugly situation had demoralized police officers in the area as they no longer had offices and patrol vehicles to carry out their duties.

He urged youths in the LGA and its environs to cultivate good relations with the police, saying the police were friends of the public saddled with the responsibilities of securing lives and property.

“I am assuring residents of Okitipupa LGA and its environs of adequate security at all times.

“I urge the youths and residents to always see the police as their friends in order to develop good rapport to stem criminal activities,’’ Olanrewaju-Idowu said.

He added that on his resumption of duty, he met with stakeholders including politicians, traditional rulers, and other security agencies, in order to work for the common goal of security.

He urged the residents and government to help reconstruct the burnt police station, area command headquarters, and the police quarters, to boost the morale of the officers and men.

