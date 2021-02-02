Oyo State government has started the distribution of appointment letters to the 5000 newly-recruited teachers by the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

Pastor Akinade Alamu, the chairman of Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) disclosed this in a release made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday.

He said that the distribution of 4400 employment letters to successful applicants had started on Monday.

According to him, the government approved 5000 appointment letters for distribution and 4400 letters have been released by TESCOM while the remaining were withheld due to certain errors discovered on the part of the applicants.

He disclosed that the errors included misspelt names, as well as, invalid emails among others, assuring those yet to receive their letters that they would receive it immediately after correction of errors are made by the applicants.

Alamu said that the collection of the employment letters was decentralized to avoid overcrowding at the state secretariat and to prevent violation of the COVID- 19 safety protocols.

He directed the successful applicants to resume at their duty posts immediately in view of the fact that the academic session had started.

“While congratulating the successful applicants, we want to appeal to those that are also successful but yet to get their letters to exercise patience.

“We discovered that 600 letters had errors that needed to be rectified, that will be sorted and corrected as we speak and will be distributed as well,” Alamu said.

Also, Mrs Olabisi Oderinde, the Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, congratulated the successful candidates and commended them for their patience in spite of the several breaks in the process of the appointment due to COVID-19.

She charged the new teachers to prepare to work diligently to enable the governor’s vision for education to become a reality.