Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was docked today by the EFCC for a N7.1billion money laundering charge.

He is facing a retrial at the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos on 5 Decemeber 2019 convicted the former governor of Abia State and sentenced him to 12-years of imprisonment.

Also convicted with him were his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited, and a former Director of Finance in the state of Abia, Jones Udeogu.

Idris described money laundering offence as a crime against humanity.

But almost a year later, the Supreme Court in a ruling on Udeogu’s appeal nullified the trial.

Udeogu was set free by the court. And Orji, who was a party in the case also sought freedom.

He was released on 3 June 2020.