Doctors in Ondo State have commenced an indefinite strike on Tuesday after rejecting plans by the state government to pay 50 per cent salary.

The industrial action was taken after an emergency meeting by the doctors under the auspices of Ondo Government Doctors Forum, OGDF.

According to the doctors, they cannot survive on 50 per cent salary.

Spokesman for the OGDF, Dr. Omolayo Olubosede, said they had earlier written to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu about their plight but did not get any response.

While emphasizing that they would only resume after all their demands which include payment of all salary arrears owed them, appointment of more doctors to replace those that left as well as implementation of Group Life Insurance amongst others are met, Olubosede appealed to residents in the state to understand their plight during the period of the strike action.

“The payment of half salary was insensitive and unfortunate in the middle of a pandemic despite owing us four months.

“Doctors in Ondo are working under harsh conditions. We cannot work from home. It is unfathomable that we are being paid half salary. We are not insensitive to the hardship this action will bring. It is our hope that the government gets back to us.”

The Acting Commissioner for Health, Dr. JIbayo Adeyeye, who said the letter written by the doctors did not give any notice of strike stated that the state government would engage the doctors in order to find a solution to their demands.

Earlier organised labour in the state had agreed to receive half salary after Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu stated that borrowing to augment payment of salary was no longer sustainable.

But the doctors under the auspices of Ondo Government Doctors Forum (OGDF) said they were not carried along by organised labour in reaching the deal, adding that they were not members of organised labour in the state but professional bodies.