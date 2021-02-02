Arsenal were reduced to nine men after David Luiz and Bernd Leno sent off as a Joao Moutinho wonder strike condemned the Gunners to a 2-1 Premier League defeat.

The gunners were dominant from the outset with Bukayo Saka hitting the post and having a fine finish ruled out for offside inside 10 minutes. The Gunners would eventually take a deserved lead through Nicolas Pepe, who beat two Wolves players before curling one past Rui Patricio.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, the game turned on its head, with David Luiz being dismissed for a trip on Willian Jose in the box. Ruben Neves converted the resultant penalty to level things up.

Minutes after the break, the hosts went ahead when Joao Moutinho channeled his inner Ruben Neves with a 30-yard screamer. Arsenal then compounded their own misery when Bernd Leno was dismissed for handling the ball outside of the box with just under 20 minutes to play.