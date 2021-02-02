The Organisers of Music Talent Reality Show ‘Nigerian Idol Season 6’ have unveiled Nigerian TV/ Radio Personality Ik Osakioduwa as the host of the show.

The popular music talent reality show ‘Nigerian Idol’ is back for its sixth season after nearly a six-year hiatus.

The organizers took to its Instagram page @nigeriaidol to make the announcement to fans.

“Double-tap if you love @ikosakioduma, the Host of #NigerianIdol❤️.

“Not only is he suave, witty, entertaining and handsome, @ikosakioduwa is also the Host for #NigerianIdol 🎤.

Prepare to be thoroughly entertained,” organizers said.

The new season, which would air on Africa Magic channels on a yet to be confirmed date, would see ace TV and Radio personality Osakioduwa perform host duties, alongside Seyi Shay, DJ Soso, and music executive Obi Asika.

Meanwhile, Osakioduwa and his co-host have taken to his Instagram page@ikosakioduwa in a video clip to also announce the show to lovers of music.

“Get ready for us. We’re going all out with this one. Let’s find Nigeria’s next superstar, @africamagic@ ikosakioduwa@ obiasika@iamseyishay@djsoseoofficial”

Nigerian Idols formerly West African Idols is credited for producing singers like Timi Dakolo, Omawunmi Megbele and Mercy Chinwo.

The show’s last winner was Lakunle K-Peace in 2015.