The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has condoled with its Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, over the passing of her mother, Alhaja Sadiat Erogbogbo.

A statement by Mr Abdul-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, on Tuesday, revealed that Sadiat, 90, died on Monday in Abuja.

The commission prayed Allah to forgive the deceased her shortcomings.

“May Allah grant the family in particular and the Ummah, in general, the fortitude to bear the departure of a mother who gave birth to a Media icon/Mama Diaspora and a philanthropist,” it said.