By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday intercepted a male suspect with 3.30 kilogrammes of illicit drugs at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA).

Mr. Ahmadu Garba, the Commander of NDLEA, Lagos Command disclosed in a statement released by Mr. Jonah Achema, Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA.

Garba said the suspect was arrested on February 1 during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines at the E arrival hall of the MMIA.

The suspect, Mr. Ukaegbu Onyekachi, arrived in Nigeria on board Ethiopian airways from São Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa.

According to Garba, the hard drug was concealed in T-shirt stickers but Onyekachi couldn’t escape the eagle eyes of detectives.

His arrest came a few days after three cocaine cartels were burst at the airport.

NAN