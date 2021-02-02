Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Tuesday lamented that the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) wasted trillions of dollars without lifting the people out of poverty.

Wike spoke when he played host to the Interim Management Committee of NDDC on courtesy visit to Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The governor challenged the new interim leadership to determine to make a difference, change the current narrative of the commission serving outsiders interest and abandoning it’s core mandate of developing the region.

Wike said people are abusing the entire region because the commission has wasted trillions of Dollars without lifting the masses of the region out of poverty or commensurate developmental projects on ground to show for the funds received .

“The problem with us is that you allow people outside to control you. You want to have godfathers from East, West and North. NDDC is created for Niger Delta. Use the money for the people and region.

“They are abusing us that Niger Delta is a curse. Trillions of dollars have been spent, and we cannot say this is what we have spent the money on.

“Those Abuja portfolio contractors are part of the people controlling you. They tell you what to do and you do it for fear that they will remove you. But eventually, you will be removed. So, why not work for the people. When you’re removed, you’ll know you did your best for the region.”

Wike also charged the interim management to always work with all the state governors in the region on equal footing, and without politics so that together, they can achieve desired development.

“Go and visit every governor because they are members of the governing council of NDDC and they are the leaders of the states. You don’t need to entangle yourself with unnecessary bickering, politicking . Show a difference.”

The governor cautioned the NDDC management to obey subsisting court order that makes mandatory for the commission to seek the consent of the state government before embarking on any project, particularly in Rivers State. He warned that if the commission defies the state government, then, the commission will be dragged to court for contempt.

“I will not hesitate to tell the Attorney General to file contempt against officials of NDDC and NDDC itself. We will not hesitate. Because we have come to the time that Nigerians must understand we must follow rules. The only way you can talk about good governance is when you obey the rule of law. There cannot be good governance when there is nothing to show you obey the law. Good governance is predicated on the rule of law.”

He urged them to conceptualise regional project for execution to end the piecemeal partner they had adopted, which has not moved the region forward in terms of infrastructural development.

“I’ve always said to people, when you have the opportunity to make contribution to the development of your fathers land, you must see it as blessing God has given you. You must not see it as a way to set back your region.

Wike also urged NDDC to send their partnership support towards the reconstruction of the ongoing dualisation of Eastern By Pass Road where the NDDC permanent headquarters is located.