The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Tuesday donated 2,170 bags of rice as palliatives to women organisations, youth groups and physically challenged persons in Bayelsa.

Mr Nwelue Kelechi, a Director at the NCDC represented the commission’s interim administrator, Effiong Akwa, at the inauguration of the distribution of the palliatives in Yenagoa.

Akwa said the beneficiaries were drawn from the eight Local Government Areas of the state.

He explained that the gesture was part of the commission’s efforts under the leadership of the interim administrator to cushion the economic hardship on the people occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The NDDC under the leadership of Effiong Akwa is witnessing a new dawn.

“The present leadership will do everything at its disposal to ensure that women and youths, particularly the underprivileged in society are accorded priority attention,” he said.

In his remarks, Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on NDDC matters, Mr Nyenye Mathias, lauded the initiative, describing it as a welcome development.

“The distribution of the palliatives across the eight local government areas of the state will go a long way in boosting the confidence of the people in the commission.

“Bayelsa is a major stakeholder, as far as, the NDDC is concerned because it contributes a reasonable chunk of the revenue accruing to the commission from the Federal Government,” he noted.

Mathias reiterated the readiness of the state government to partner with NDDC in turning around the fortunes of the region.

He also disclosed that Gov. Douye Diri had directed that the commission’s activities be communicated to the state government on time for effective collaboration.

Responding, one of the beneficiaries, Mr Tamara Joe, applauded the NDDC for the gesture, adding that unlike the 2020 distribution, the new leadership had been transparent.

“Today, the new leadership is doing the distribution to the less privileged in a transparent manner, we thank them,” Joe said.