The General Manager, Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, Mr. Fatai Idowu Onafowote, has revealed plans by the agency to integrate additional 97 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state government on the e-Procurement platform this year.

He also appealed to Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State Government and service providers for more effective collaboration with the Agency to enable it discharge its services more effectively.

The General Manager made the call on Tuesday during a sensitisation programme organised by the Agency for Permanent Secretaries of Ministries and Chief Executive Officers of some State-owned parastatal organisations on the deployment of e-Procurement Solution Modules to the public procurement process in the State.

While noting that the use of technology had assisted the Agency to successfully drive the business of the State Government, Mr. Onafowote stated that the Agency would add the 97 MDAs to the e-Procurement platform this year, as 10 MDAs were already on the platform.

He added that an average of 24 of the 97 additional MDAs to be added would be integrated into the platform in each quarter of the year.

He expressed satisfaction with the support the Agency had been receiving from MDAs of the State Government so far, pointing out that the Agency had recently organised a training programme for Procurement Officers of MDAs which are already integrated on the e-Procurement platform as well as those whose procurement system is scheduled for integration on the e-Procurement platform in the first quarter of this year.

Mr. Onafowote urged Accounting Officers of MDAs to provide the tools required by Procurement Officers working with them to enable the Officers effectively discharge their duties.

The General Manager stressed the need for team work and “handshake” among MDAs to fast track delivery of services to the people and seamless processing of payment due to service providers working with the State Government for services rendered.

He also pointed out that the Agency recognised the dynamics involved in public procurement, adding that the Agency has, therefore, provided a framework for dealing with the dynamics and peculiarities of each procurement of government.

Mr. Onafowote commended the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, for his support which he attributed to the success achieved by the Agency in the deployment of technology in carrying out its functions.

Permanent Secretaries, Directors-General, General Managers and other Chief Executive Officers of selected Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State Government attended the one-day sensitisation programme held at Protea Hotel, Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.