By Muhaimin Olowoproku

Hollywood veteran, Hal Holbrook, best known for his role as Mark Twain, which he portrayed for decades in one-man shows, has died.

The veteran actor aged 95, died on January 23. However, his personal assistant, Joyce Cohen, confirmed his death to the New York Times on Monday night.

Holbrook played the American novelist in a solo show called “Mark Twain Tonight!” that he directed himself. The character made him the winner of the best actor in 1966. He returned to Broadway with the show in 1977 and 2005 and appeared in it more than 2,200 times (as of 2010) in legit venues across the country. He began performing the show in 1954.

Holbrook also got an Emmy nomination for a TV adaptation of “Mark Twain Tonight!” in 1967, the first of multiple nominations. He won four Emmy Awards.

He also drew an Oscar nomination for supporting actor for his role in the film “Into the Wild” in 2008. At the time of the nomination, the 82-year-old Holbrook was the oldest performer to ever receive such recognition.