Agency Report

Two agents of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) have been killed in a shooting incident in a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, South Florida on Tuesday.

Three others were injured. The suspect was also killed in the shootout, the FBI said.

According to reports the FBI agents were shot while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case.

ABC News obtained a statement from the FBI that confirmed that two agents were killed in the incident.

The conditions of the injured are currently unknown.

FBI Miami Public Information Officer Jim Marshall said the shooting was being probedd.