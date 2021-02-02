Former Beauty Queen and Flavour’s baby mama, Anna Banner has stated that she almost took her life at some point.

She made this known on social media while giving details on some of the challenges she has so far faced in life.

Anna Banner who recounted having a baby at 20 for Flavour, said she was depressed and was once suicidal at some point in her life.

She disclosed that she lost her self confidence, was ashamed of her body and also ashamed of some of the decisions she made as an unmarried young lady.

The former beauty noted that for six years she has had bad birthday experiences, but added that this year will be a reminder of all she’s been able to pull through.

