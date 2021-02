The Federal Government has extended the linkage of the National Identity Number (NIN) to Subscriber Identity Modules (SIM) by eight weeks.

Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde, confirmed the development on Tuesday morning.

He said the extension was ordered by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Adinde noted that the new deadline was now April 6, 2021.