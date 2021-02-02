By Taiwo Okanlawon

The eldest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and Nigerian musician, Femi Anikulapo Kuti and his son Made Kuti have announced their new joint double album Legacy with two new songs.

Made revealed this in an Instagram post saying this may be the first double record ever with a parent and child of its kind.

The album, which is set to be released on February 5, 2021, via Partisan was recorded in France and Nigeria.

Made in his Instagram post also revealed some fun facts about the forthcoming album.

He wrote: Our DOUBLE record ‘Legacy+’ out in 3 days!!…. FUN FACTS 👇🏿

1. This may be the first double record ‘EVER’ with a parent and child of its kind . Making history 🚀🚀🚀

2. No romantic songs but there are songs about self love and reflection ✨❤️

3. I composed, arranged, wrote, and performed every instrument on my side of the album called ‘For(e)ward’ 💪🏿

4. I played bass, sax, and percussion on @femiakuti ‘s side called ‘Stop The Hate’ 🙌🏿

5. This is @femiakuti 11th album and as always he composed, wrote and arranged all of his music 🙌🏿🔥(as did Fela)

6. The For(e)ward title for my side of the album communicates progress (forward) and my introduction to the industry (foreword).

7. Track no 7 on my side ‘Young Lady’ was inspired by the BBC documentary Sex for Grades.

8. Set Your Minds and Souls Free on @femiakuti ‘s side was actually written and composed in 1992 by him!

9. @femiakuti and I take a solo on his track Young Boy Young Girl together 🔥.

10. Both albums were recorded in France and Nigeria.”