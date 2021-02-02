By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has given insight into plans to reopen Wuse and UTC markets alongside Murg Shopping Plaza, all sealed for flaunting COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Ikharo Attah, Head, Media and Enlightenment of FCT Ministerial Taskforce on Enforcement COVID-19 Protocols, made this known after inspecting the affected areas in Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FCTA Mobile Court, on Monday, ordered the immediate closure of Wuse and UTC markets over flagrant disregard to COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations Act 2021.

Attah, however, said that business activities in the affected places would commence as soon as meetings with relevant stakeholders were concluded.

“The markets and plaza will be reopened when necessary measures are put in place; the court shut the market and a plaza, but they will be reopened after due process,” Attah said.

He explained that the team’s action followed the failure of the managers of the affected places to adhere to the protocols.

On his part, Mr Innocent Amaechina, Public Relations Officer, Abuja Markets Management Ltd. pledged the commitment of the officials to ensure total compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

He regretted that while the market management was on top of the situation, erring customers and business owners ignited the situation.

Amaechina insisted that markets under the management must operate within laid down rules, emphasising that the management would insist on the sustainability of all COVID-19 protocols.