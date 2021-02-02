Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has slammed the People’s Democratic Party and other Nigerians calling for the probe of immediate-past service chiefs.

Mohammed, who spoke on Tuesday during a Radio Nigeria programme, Politics Nationwide, described them as unpatriotic.

President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed four new service chiefs last week after much clamour from Nigerians.

The new service chiefs took over from the ex-service chiefs —General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (Chief of Defence Staff); Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Chief of Army Staff); Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas (Chief of Naval Staff); and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff).

But the Peoples Democratic Party and some other Nigerians have since demanded the probe of the Olonisakin, Buratai, Ibas and Abubakar to unravel circumstances behind the security lapses during their tenure.

Reacting on Tuesday, Lai Mohammed said, “To the best of my knowledge, our service chiefs obey the rules of engagement and where there are infractions, there are internal regulations and internal mechanisms to address them.

“Those who are calling for the ex-service chiefs to be invited to ICC are unpatriotic people.

“Those who talk about the structure, what do they know about the structure of the military? I don’t think any of us is competent to talk about the structure of the military,” he said.

The minister, however, assured Nigerians that the new service chiefs have hit the ground running and would ensure Nigeria overcome the insurgency war in the North-East and in other parts of the country.