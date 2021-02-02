Music mogul and entertainment organizer, Colins Oviawe also known by his stage name, Governor of Africa, has been an influential figure in the Nigerian music industry and entertainment space.

GOA is the founder of the multi-national entertainment brand Playnation Entertainment has undoubtedly grown to become a major figure in the music industry and entertainment space.

With his recent hit, “Cincinnati”, a collaboration between GOA and Peruzzi, that also got to feature the all-star artist Davido, GOA has displayed the depth of his artistic prowess and a collaborative mindset.

Collins who started as an entertainment and events planner scaled his expertise from helping celebrities book go-tos for entertainment and lifestyle events to becoming a major organizer for major entertainment events right in Benin City, where he first launched his brand and signature event, The Bikini splash pool party, that also featured its second edition in Cape Town, South Africa.

GOA who finished with a degree in Finance and Accounting merged his skill of business and music into creating Playnation Entertainment.

Being its founder and chief executive officer, GOA has proved instrumental in the success of the brand.

Speaking with PM News in an interview regarding the success of Playnation, GOA said, “Our success has been dependent on hard work and teamwork, but most importantly our privilege of collaboration. Being able to collaborate with other top brands and personalities has helped us achieve more success as a team and a brand”.

Speaking also on his involvement with music and how he’s merged it with business, he said, “Entertainment is my passion and business is my skill, and merging those two seemed natural to me. I didn’t find it as a challenge to finding a middle ground.”

“Having a skill is super important, then an individual needs to find a way to infuse that skill into something they’re passionate about. Once that can happen, hard work and effort comes natural,” he added.