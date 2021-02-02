By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular music executive David Adeleke professionally known as Davido has revealed plans to start a company dealing in the trading Bitcoin cryptocurrency.

Davido gave the hint via his Twitter platform that he is seriously contemplating starting a Bitcoin company.

“Thinking of starting a Bitcoin trading company … let’s see ..”

Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency has continued to draw attention globally after its price rose exponentially between December and January. B

The crypto hit an all-time high price of $40,000 in January. However, the price of the coin dropped below $30,000 for a short period.

Bitcoin trades at $35,000 at press time.

Bitcoin is addressed as the number one cryptocurrency because it has the largest market capitalization ahead of other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin’s market cap at press time is $648,767,966,000

Bitcoin is followed by Ethereum as the second-largest cryptocurrency.

