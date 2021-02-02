By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Some students of the Osun State School of Nursing and Midwifery, Osogbo have tested positive for coronavirus. The exact number of students that tested positive, however, remains unkown.

Osun state commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu who confirmed the news said that some students tested positive to COVID-19 in the school. He also refused to give the actual figure of the affected students.

He said: “just like anybody else, a few students tested positive. Not many. I can assure you. They have since been discharged from isolation centre after testing negative from the second test.”

The health commissioner, however, called on residents of the state, especially those who are sick to go for COVID-19 test just as the number of coronavirus cases in the state increases.

The school management also mandated all students in the school to go for COVID-19 test to determine their status with immediate effect.