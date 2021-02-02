By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State posted its highest COVID-19 deaths in a single day on Monday, with the deadly virus striking 15 people dead in the State.

Of the 21 people killed by the virus in Nigeria on Monday, 15 of the fatality were reported in Lagos, according to figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

This is far higher than the three deaths it reported on Sunday, taking its overall deaths from Coronavirus to 329.

The remaining six deaths were accounted for in three States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Rivers and Kano States reported two deaths each. This takes total COVID-19 deaths in Rivers and Kano to 81 each.

Also, Edo and the FCT accounted for one deaths each. This takes the total deaths in Edo to 140 and FCT, 127.

Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Nigeria so far is put at 1,607.

However, the nation reported fewer cases again on Monday, posting 676 new cases, a drop from the 685 cases recorded the previous day.

This takes the total confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria to 131,918, with 106,275 recoveries reported so far.

In today’s new cases, Lagos topped with 227 infections, a drop from the 355 cases raked in on Sunday, with Rivers, 73 cases, Niger, 69 cases, Plateau, 56 cases and the FCT, 50 cases.

Others are: Kano (44), Oyo (43), Ogun (27), Gombe (18), Ondo (15), Enugu (10), Osun (10), Cross River (8), Edo (8), Nasarawa (7), Bauchi (4), Kaduna (3), Ekiti (2), and Zamfara (2).

New cases were posted in 18 States and the FCT.

See figures below

Lagos-227

Rivers-73

Niger-69

Plateau-56

FCT-50

Kano-44

Oyo-43

Ogun-27

Gombe-18

Ondo-15

Enugu-10

Osun-10

Cross River-8

Edo-8

Nasarawa-7

Bauchi-4

Kaduna-3

Ekiti-2

Zamfara-2

131,918 confirmed

106,275 discharged

1,607 deaths