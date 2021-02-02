Barcelona winger Ansu Fati is nowhere close to returning for Ronald Koeman’s side as he may have to undergo another surgery. The attacker is still experiencing problems with his knee.

The 18-year-old picked up the injury on November 7 and quickly went under the knife to try and resolve the issue, with the hope of making it back for the Champions League last 16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain on March 10.

Fati was expected to be closing in on a return to light training at this point in the season, but AS reports that the teenager’s knee is not responding well to any form of exercise and continues to give him real problems.

Barcelona have been unable to step up his recovery plan as Fati’s knee has been swelling up as soon as he tries to put any significant pressure on it, so his return to action has been pushed back indefinitely while they search for answers.

The idea of returning to the surgeon has not been ruled out as both Barcelona and Fati are concerned that something may not be right inside the winger’s knee.