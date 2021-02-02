Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has offered his resignation, citing a disagreement over the Ligue 1 club’s sporting policy following the signing of Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham.

The Ligue 1 club completed the signing of Ntcham on Deadline Day, with the 24-year-old arriving on loan until the end of the season.

Villa-Boas said at a news conference ahead of their game away to Lens on Wednesday, “I submitted my resignation saying that I did not agree with the sporting policy.

“I don’t want anything from OM. I don’t want money.

“We ended the transfer window with a new player (Ntcham). He is a player that I had said no for.”

Villas-Boas, who said last month he would leave when his contract expired at the end of the season, said he had not heard back from the board yet.

“The board has not answered to me yet. What happened last weekend has nothing to do with it,” the Portuguese said, referring to Saturday’s incidents in Marseille, where some fans broke into the club’s training centre amid protests against president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

“I’m waiting for an answer, it could be no and then we would continue. I don’t want any money, I just want to leave.”