A political group, Igbo for President Solidarity Congress, said it will not support any campaigns for other political interests contrary to promoting a presidential candidate from the south-eastern part of the country for 2023 presidential election.

The president of the group, Dr Olukayode Oshiariyo, expressed this view in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the group noted with concern the reported desire of governors from the northern part of the country to draft in the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan to contest in 2023 presidential election.

“We are conscious of the fact that the governors have constitutional rights of expression, but we are worried about the consequence of such expression vis-a-vis its impact on our national unity, peace and progress.

“It is obvious that opinions of national stakeholders and opinion moulders like the northern governors carry heavyweight and must be expressed with absolute precept.

“The 2023 presidential election is all about survival of our nation as one and indivisible entity; and to make it realistic, is to encourage power to rotate to South-East geopolitical zone.

“The group, therefore, appeal to the governors and their likes to allow national desire and aspiration to take front burner in their future discussions.

“There are three zones in the southern part of the country — the South-West and South-South, where Jonathan comes from as a former president and South-East, that has not been privileged to produce a president,’’ Oshiariyo explained.

According to him, Igbo for President Solidarity Congress is a national political pressure group that has been rallying support for a man or woman of South-East extraction to become a president in the 2023 general elections.