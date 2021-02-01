Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has given a major reason the immediate past Nigerian security heads failed.

Wike accused the ex-service chiefs delved into politics and lost focus on security situations.

Governor Wike made this known while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“Instead of concentrating on the security of the nation, the service chiefs were very much involved in politics,” Wike said.

The Rivers Governor, therefore, called on the newly appointed service chiefs to shun politics and avoid the path of their predecessors.

“This was the problem we had with the previous chiefs, they were involved in politics rather than face the security of the nation.

“Nobody can deny that fact; the moment you politicize security, then you are bound to have problems,” Wike added.

According to him, no meaningful changes will be seen from the new appointees if they toe the path of their predecessors.

He said, “The new people that are appointed must ask themselves, what is our agenda? Is our agenda to continue with where the last service chiefs stopped, or to make sure we improve?”