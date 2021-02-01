Former U.S. President Donald Trump has hired trial lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor to lead his legal team during his Senate impeachment trial.

The announcement by Trump’s office follows news that Trump parted ways on Saturday with the two lead lawyers.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barberi, two South Carolina lawyers, declined to serve on Trump’s team.

Three other lawyers associated with the team, Josh Howard of North Carolina and Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris of South Carolina, also parted ways with Trump.

Trump was reported to have differences with the five lawyers over strategy ahead of the trial, which begins 9 February.

According to the reports, Trump is still contending that he was the victim of mass election fraud in the Nov. 3 election won by President Joe Biden.

The claims in over 60 court cases, have been proven to be baseless.

Besides, the manufacturer of the voting machine used in the election, Dominion Voting Systems has sued two Trump lawyers, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, pushing the election fraud narratives, claiming $1.3 billion each in damages.

One of new lawyers David Schoen, a graduate of Boston College Law School in 1984, describes himself as a solo practitioner, focused primarily on the litigation of complex civil and criminal cases before trial and appellate courts.

He has offices in New York and Alabama. He is a member of the Bar in Alabama, New York, Maryland, and the District of Columbia and has been admitted to practice law in all state and federal courts in those jurisdictions, as well as federal trial courts in Michigan, Illinois, and Texas, many federal courts of appeals, and the United States Supreme Court.

Bruce L. Castor, 59, is a retired Republican politician from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

He also previously served briefly as Pennsylvania Attorney General in 2016.