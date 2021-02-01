Nigerian singer and songwriter, Inetimi Timaya Odon popularly known as Timaya has blasted people trying to compare him with veteran singer, Duncan mighty.

This is coming after a Twitter user with the handle @IsimaOdeh took to his page to ask who has more hit songs.

Between Timaya and Duncan Mighty, who would win in a 10 vs 10 hits battle?

Timaya deemed the comparison disrespectful and he took to his Twitter page to warn social media against comparing him to ”any rubbish”.

”E be like say una Dey reason me les les. Nobody should ever put my name or compare me to any rubbish again. What disrespect,” he wrote.

See tweet below;

E be like say una Dey reason me les les. Nobody should ever put my name or compare me to any rubbish again. What disrespect… — Timaya #Gratitude (@timayatimaya) January 31, 2021