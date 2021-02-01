By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Marc Wilmore, writer of popular cartoon, The Simpsons has died aged 57 after battling COVID-19.

The news of his death was shared by his brother, Larry Wilmore who said Marc had been “battling Covid” and other health conditions.

‘My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years,’ Larry said

“My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you, little brother.”

Marc Wilmore was also a writer for In Living Colour, The PJs and F is For Family.

Michael Price, Marc’s colleague who has also written for The Simpsons, said Mr. Wilmore was a “wonderful man”.

In his condolence message, he described Marc Wilmore as a giant talent and a funny person. He said he is irreplaceable.

“Another giant talent taken too soon. I had the privilege to work alongside Marc Wilmore on 3 shows (PJs, Simpsons, FIFF) for the better part of the last 23 years and he was THE funniest person in every room,” said Mr. Price on Twitter.

“He is irreplaceable. Rest In Peace, my friend.”

Wilmore joined The Simpsons writing staff in 2002 and won an Emmy as the producer for the episode “Eternal Moonshine of the Simpson Mind”.