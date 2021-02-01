By Jennifer Okundia

Adesua Etomi had something to say about content creator, photographer and award winning Nollywood superstar Gbemisola Anthonia Adefuye, known professionally as Toni Tones.

Popular as Eniola Salami, in the role she played in movie director Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys movie, Tones shared a see through outfit that has got tongues wagging, Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi inclusive.

“It’s everything for me 😍 I hope you’re having a great Sunday” Toni captioned her picture, Etomi left the comment:

YES PLS. HOOK IT IN MY VEINS😍😍😍😍

Tones has featured in several movies including: The royal hibiscus hotel, Its her day, Your Excellency, The Eve amongst others.