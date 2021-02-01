President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has revealed why the president took off his face mask in his home town Daura in Katsina State on Saturday, January 30.

President Buhari was criticised for removing his mask in public, days after signing an executive order which mandates the use of face mask in public places.

Mrs Onochie tweeted on Monday, saying the president only removed his face mask while addressing party members and put it back afterwards.

“Mr. President in Daura. He wore a mask in Daura, except when he addressed Party faithful. Afterwards, he put it back on,” she said.

She also querried a reporter who reportedly placed a microphone on the president’s chest in Daura.

“Just wondering how a reporter placed his mic on the chest of Mr. President. Someone tell me. I too, need to know,” she said.

“Or is it a photoshop gone wrong? Just asking.”

Mr. President In Daura.

He wore a mask in Daura, except when he addressed Party faithfuls. Afterwards, he put it back on. pic.twitter.com/w1Fm4fxsgG — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 1, 2021

Buhari began his four-day visit to Daura last Friday to participate in the revalidation of membership of the All Progressives Congress. He is expected back at Aso Villa on Tuesday.