Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho has landed in Ogun State to help tackle Fulani herdsmen mayhem in the State.

Igboho was said to have visited Ketu in Yewa North Local Government Area, Ogun State where soldiers escorted herdsmen to graze in their communities and brutalised the villagers.

Several pictures online saw Igboho with a group of people as he arrived Ogun to a rousing welcome.

Remmy Hazzan, Special Adviser on Public Communications to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, had said popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho, is welcome in the state.

“Anybody who is hoping to help us with the security situation is welcome. Not only Sunday Igboho, whoever has what it takes to help us get security right is welcome in Ogun State,” Hazzan said.

Igboho had two weeks ago issued quit notice to Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State over killings of Yoruba people by herdsmen.

At the expiration of the seven days ultimatum, he visited Ibarapa and told the Fulani herdsmen to leave after he addressed thousands of people in the area.