By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria, (KACRAN), has advised the newly appointed service chiefs on what they need to do to defeat Boko Haram and end insecurity in the country.

The group in a statement signed by its National President, Hon. Khalil Mohammed Bello urged the new service chiefs to begin activities against terrorist elements with sincerity of purpose and holistically review the nation’s security framework with the aim of bringing positive changes.

The group’s president also said that the new service chiefs have to bring strong unity among military commanders, ranks and files, and other top personnel.

KACRAN also noted that gathering local intelligence was necessary urging that the military create a friendly atmosphere for the general public. This is the surest way to encourage locals to divulge information about adversaries and other criminals in the area, the group noted.

They also advised that timely or quick response in case of getting any report or information by the attacked communities or those who fear that they may be attacked by Boko Haram terrorists or other hoodlums.

Hon. Khalil Mohammed Bello, the group president also said the military should convince the government to procure and supply them with modern and sophisticated military hardware.

Good motivation, adequate welfare package for officers and soldiers should also be part of the new service chiefs’ priorities as hinted by Bello.

Towards ending the rising case of armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes, the group called on Nigerians to cooperate with the new service chiefs and give them all the necessary support to enable them efficiently discharge their responsibilities.