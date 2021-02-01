Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said he is not aware of the imminent announcement of a new police chief.

Current IGP Mohammed Adamu is expected to leave office today, Monday, as he attains the retirement age.

However, speaking on Channels TV, Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said the president is currently away and no one knows what the next move will be.

“The President returns to Abuja on Tuesday,” he said.

“He should be on his desk by Wednesday. I don’t know when he will do this. One thing I can assure you is that in places sensitive like that, there is no vacuum that will subsist, so therefore the system will take care of itself.”

However, many groups have called for the appointment of the highest-ranking Igbo as the next IGP.

But Mr. Shehu said the appointment of the next IGP will not be based on ethnic considerations.

“The President will rather have an Inspector-General of Police who will make you and I safer, protect life and property than one who is more pronounced by his tribal marks,” he said.