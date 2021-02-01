Aisha Yesufu, a Nigerian activist and co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG, has reacted to the news that Nnamdi Kanu’s Eastern Security Network, ESN attacked Fulani herdsmen and killing of dozens of cows.

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, shared the news of the security outfit’s invasion of the camp of the herdsmen in Isiukwuato, Abia State.

In a video shared by the IPOB leader, the ESN operatives were seen burning houses and cows allegedly belonging to the Fulani herdsmen.

“Video of men at work last night across all the towns and villages of the old Bende Division, especially Isiukwuato,” Kanu captioned the video shared on his Facebook page.

“ESN has commenced the combing of parts of Isiukwuato forests last night and engagement with the enemy is ongoing and will continue until they no longer present a threat to our communities along that axis…” he added, issuing a direct warning to the herders.

Reacting to the development, the BBOG campaigner, described the situation as highly unacceptable, warning that no one has a monopoly of violence.

“This is absolutely not acceptable. We cannot have security outfits taking laws into their hands & maiming, killing & destroying properties. This is not acceptable.

“We must always remember no one has a monopoly of violence and intolerance and we can all be mad.

Let the law guide us!” She tweeted.

Kanu had launched the ESN in December 2020, explaining that the security network was meant to protect the Southeast from marauding herdsmen and other criminal elements.

He said the security outfit was exactly the same as Amotekun, the Southwest security outfit.

Supporting injustice because it favours you is the reason we have a messed up country.

Always remember that the oppressor of today is the victim of tomorrow.

What is wrong is absolutely wrong irrespective of whether it is yours doing it or not.

Get it? — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 31, 2021

Taking the laws into your hands is very sweet until you become the victim of that law being taken into another's hands.

Let's always remember that everyone has bed in psychiatric hospital and everyone can decide to be mad and there would not be enough bed to occupy all — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 31, 2021

Police will kill, they will have supporters.

Soldiers will kill, they will have supporters

Hisbah will destroy people's beers, they will have supporters.

Amotekun will kill, they will have supporters

Eastern Security Network will kill cows, they will have supporters

See your life — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 31, 2021