Neymar has pledged his future to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), declaring that he is now ‘truly happy’ at Parc des Princes and effectively ruling out a return to former club Barcelona.

Previously, Neymar was keen on a return to Barcelona as the Spanish club tried to sign him but failed.

Then, reports were rife that Neymar regretted his decision to leave PSG and wanted to reunite with Lionel Messi.

Neymar was even alleged to have ‘cried’ when he found out that the move wouldn’t happen.

There were also claims at the time that Barca ‘were not putting all of their weight into the transfer’, knowing that they didn’t have the resources to actually go through with it.

“I am happy today. I am truly happy,” Neymar told French broadcaster TF1.

“Things have changed a lot. I can’t exactly explain why. But today, I am feeling good. I have adapted. I am calmer and I am happier.

“I want to stay at PSG. I also want Kylian [Mbappe] to stay. We want PSG to be a great team. I want to continue to play football and be happy, that is the most important thing.”