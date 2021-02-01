A congress of the Ogoni people under the aegis of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Gokana Kingdom held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, in Bera, Gokana local government area resolved the following:

1. That we do strongly declare our support for the leadership of our elected president, Mr Fegalo Nsuke.

2. That Mr Fegalo Nsuke was validly elected through a transparent election process which culminated in his emergence on December 19, 2018.

3. Congress resolved that MOSOP is an organisation governed by a constitution and not the wishes and expressions of a committee of friends or individuals.

4. Congress resolved that the purported declaration/dissolution of the elected executive of MOSOP by a committee of friends as reported in the media is unacceptable, null and void and of no effect.

5. Congress resolved that nearly all of the so-called elders were not members of MOSOP or were dormant members who in the heat of saving the organisation from collapse under Legborsi Pyagbara failed to speak out. They can therefore not impose their interest on the Ogoni people at this time after MOSOP has been recovered from its state of comatose.

6. Congress further resolved that Mr Fegalo Nsuke is the only validly elected president of MOSOP and should be so recognized by the general public.

7. Congress held that every other claim to the presidency of MOSOP is false, fraudulent and not recognized.

8. Congress resolved that attempts by enemies of Ogoni to destabilize MOSOP by tolerating and encouraging indiscipline and revolts in the organization was wasteful as the Ogoni people and all chapters of MOSOP are fully committed to the leadership of MOSOP under Mr Fegalo Nsuke until fresh elections are conducted this year in line with the constitution of the movement.

9. That we unanimously resolve that the committee of friends who called themselves elders were self-seeking and acted in disregard for the constitution, values and traditions of MOSOP when they pronounced the dissolution of MOSOP or its executive officers.

10. Congress condemned the actions of the committee of friends masquerading as MOSOP elders and resolved that the so-called elders hadn’t the legitimacy to make such pronouncements as they have no place in the decision-making structure of the movement.

11. Congress affirmed its support for the president of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke and its leadership and called on all troublemakers to retrace their steps in the interest of peace, progress and Ogoni.

12. Congress committed to supporting the next election of MOSOP due this year and called for the full participation of everyone to ensure success.

13. Congress resolved to support the operations of the Ogoni Development Authority as the pathway to fulfil the demands of the Ogoni people and return the Ogoni society on the part of peace and development.