By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor has said the army is not aware of any escape of Chibok girls were released during a clearance operation in the Northeast.

This is against report by CNN and some other media claiming that several missing Chibok girls escaped from Boko Haram captivity.

The army chief during an interaction with journalists during his vist to the theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri said “We do not have any of the Chibok girls in our custody, so if they are not with us we have nothing to confirm again.

The CDS, however, said “we desire that the rest of the Chibok Girls receive their liberty and if our operations have helped these ones to escape, if it yielded such results, then we are glad. ”

CNN reported that a father of one of the kidnapped girls, Ali Maiyanga father to Halima Ali Maiyanga confirmed the escape. However, the American media outfit said it was unable to confirm from the military.