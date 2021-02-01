By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian actress, writer and movie director known as Lota Chukwu, took to social media to share a note of gratitude with her followers.

From the days of playing “Kiki” in the Nigerian TV series, Jenifa’s Diary alongside Funke Akindele, Juliana Olayode, Falz among others, Chukwu has evolved into a fine actor.

Thanking everyone who takes the time to watch her films, Lota disclosed that when she first started out, she didn’t think anyone wanted to see her.

“And all the movies in between….. Thank you guys for watching me. Sometimes, a little acknowledgement goes a long way. As actors, we’re only as good as the chances we’re given to prove our range. I’m Uber grateful for the grace and talent to do all I do and I hope to keep growing and topping what I thought was my limit. Thank you all, especially the day ones who still saw me and stanned when I didn’t dare believe anyone wanted to see me. The producers and directors who have taken a leap, Thank you all for the chances. God bless you! My fellow actors.. thank you. May we all be great together. Love you guys.” she stated.

Lota Chukwu, 31, was born in Nsukka, Enugu State, Nigeria, and she is a graduate of the University of Benin.