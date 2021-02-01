The leader of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on dealing with hunger and criminal Fulani herdsmen gradually taking over Nigeria, rather than focusing on COVID-19.

Pastor Giwa said Buhari should stop focusing on Coronavirus, stressing that COVID-19 cannot survive in Nigeria.

The clergyman stated this on Sunday while addressing his members in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He called on President Buhari to find a lasting solution to the activities of Fulani herdsmen and other terrorist groups in the country.

According to Giwa: “COVID-19 is not our problem in Nigeria because it can’t survive here. President Muhammadu Buhari must call his Fulani herdsmen to order.

“If you love us, you won’t fold your arms and watch your men killing and kidnapping our people. You don’t love us by mandating us to be using face masks, that is hypocrisy.

“Fulani herdsmen have killed thousands of innocent Nigerians, but Covid-19 has not killed thousands. So, the only way Nigerians would know that president Buhari loves them as claimed is to proffer solutions to hunger and senseless killings by Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram.

“Your love is fake if you cannot tackle hunger and security challenges in Nigeria. What kind of man is this? Mandating us to wear masks but refusing to tackle hunger and criminal Fulani herdsmen.”