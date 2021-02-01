The tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu officially expires today as today marks the completion of his 35 years maximum to stay in the police force.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to name a new Inspector-General of Police as Adamu is due to take a bow out of service today.

Adamu who will turn 60 on September 17, enlisted in the Police Force on February 2, 1986, and was appointed as IGP in January 2019.

He has spent two years in office.

Three Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) and 10 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) are also due for retirement with him today.

It is believed that there is a campaign to extend Adamu’s tenure but some have argued against such extension because it would contradict the provisions of the Police Act 2020 that pegs the retirement of police officers at 60 years of age or 35 years of service.

Section 18(8) of the new Act states: “Every police officer shall, on recruitment or appointment, serve in the Nigeria Police Force for 35 years or until the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.”

The Act provides for a tenure of four years for the Inspector General of Police.

Section 7, subsection 2 of the Act provides that: “The person to be appointed as Inspector General of Police shall be a senior police officer not below the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police with the requisite academic qualification of not less than a first degree or its equivalent, in addition to professional or management experience.”

As the president’s action is being awaited, prominent socio-cultural groups and civil society organisations have called on the president to do the right thing and stick to the rule of law in taking his decision.

While the IGP’s days in the police are officially up, on account of attaining 35 years in service, the president has the prerogative to extend his stay.

But according to reports, the president is unlikely to give Adamu the fiat to stay beyond his statutory service age.

According to a top source at the Presidency, Adamu is expected to hand over to the most senior police officer, in the event no announcement was made before the end of Monday.

“This is a post that has limit. If a position like that is given to you, the expectation is one leaves at the due date except if there is an instruction to the contrary. Right now there is no such communication,” he said.