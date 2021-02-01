Isaac Fayose, brother of former Governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose, got people reacting as he shared a receipt of the ‘seed he sowed’ in Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), a Church founded by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Isaac shared a receipt of his ‘N500k seed’ on Facebook with the caption;

“My seed for God this last Sunday !! You better start sowing yours … Coza Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.”

However, many commentators condemned him for sharing the act on social media.

“Why showing it on Facebook it should be between you and your God ,people Sha,” a commentator wrote.

“This is lacks of maturity and purely show off. Some People are sowing seed in millions of naira in thousand of dollars….and they will even tell Pastor,” another commentator stated.

“This has to be personal sir. What is done for the left hand, the right hand should not know,” Ayiloge wrote.

“You sowed seed to God in private, and came online to show it to the world, God is wonderful,” another added.

“This is wrong,” Modolapo wrote.

However, despite the criticism, Isaac Fayose went on to display pictures from his car dedication at the COZA church in Abuja.

“Car dedication today COZA Abuja!!. Thank you Lord for this beautiful gift,” Isaac wrote.

See photos below: