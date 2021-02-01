By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian disc jockey and producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has sued Afeare Israel also known as Israel DMW, logistics manager to Davido for “libel and defamation.”

Israel DMW in an Instagram had revealed why popular singer, Zlatan Ibile, blocked DJ Cuppy on social media, describing the disc jockey as a ‘full fake friend.’

According to Davido’s aide who just got married, despite the commercial success of their 2019 song, Gelato, DJ Cuppy did not compensate Zlatan.

He further revealed that the disc jockey took Zlatan for her fundraiser in Abuja where she made billions of naira, but she never paid Zlatan neither did she cater to his accommodation.

Reacting to the development, Cuppy denied owing Zlatan any money regarding their collaboration #Gelato.

She further threatened Davido’s driver with a lawsuit for ‘libel and defamation’.

She tweeted, “For the record… There have been no breaches of my contractual agreement regarding the song #Gelato as confirmed by lawyers… However, as @IsrealDMW publicly inaccurately declared I owe an artist money, I am suing him for libel and defamation!

“See you in court Isreal,” she added.

A few months ago, the DJ took to her social media account some months back to announce that Zlatan blocked her on social media.

She tweeted, “10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why Zlatan Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why; we were actually friends and “Gelato” was a hit!”

Zlatan is yet to react to the matter.