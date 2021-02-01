Tunisian Health Ministry, on Sunday, reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 208,885.

The death toll from the virus in Tunisia rose by 74 to 6,754, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in the country reached 2,118, including 422 in intensive care units.

The total number of recoveries reached 157,446, it added.

A total of 861,204 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, said the ministry.