By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

As part of its bid to reduce the hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has disbursed N75m grant to over 3,500 rural women across Ogun State.

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, while speaking at the flag – off ceremony of the grant in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said the initiative was consistent with President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s national vision of uplifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Bashir Alkali, Hajiya Farouq noted that the programme was designed to provide N20,000 one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and semi-urban areas of the country.

In his keynote address, the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako Oyedele commended the Federal Government’s gesture at alleviating poverty in the country.

Abiodun noted that the government had done so much, through its Social Intervention Programmes (SIPs), urging the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the grant, to enhance their livelihoods.