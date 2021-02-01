By Kazeem Ugbodaga

COVID-19 cases nosedived in Nigeria on Sunday as Lagos, the epicentre, reported a sharp fall in fresh cases.

Cases fell sharply from 1,883 to 685 cases on Sunday in Nigeria, with eight deaths recorded, according to figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Lagos, which posted humongous figures of 1,040 cases on Saturday, reported sharp decline in fresh cases, raking in 355 cases.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja was missing from the list for the first time in over a month.

Apart from Lagos, no other State posted up to 100 cases on Sunday.

With 685 cases on Sunday, the nation’s total COVID-19 cases now stand at 131,242, with 104,989 recoveries reported and 1,586 deaths recorded overall.

Of the eight deaths recorded, Lagos has three, taking its total deaths to 314, while Oyo and Kano reported two deaths each. Oyo now has 85 total deaths and Kano, 79.

Ekiti reported one death, taking its total deaths so far to nine.

Only 16 states reported new cases of COVID-19.

See figures below

Lagos-355

Kaduna-58

Nasarawa-46

Kano-40

Akwa Ibom-33

Katsina-26

Ogun-25

Osun-21

Rivers-16

Edo-15

Oyo-13

Ondo-12

Borno-11

Ekiti-9

Kebbi-3

Plateau-2

131,242 confirmed

104,989 discharged

1,586 deaths