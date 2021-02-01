By Jennifer Okundia

Big Brother Naija’ former housemate, brand influencer, entrepreneur and media personality Bamike Olawunmi, aka Bam Bam released lovely pictures on her timeline.

Bam Bam rocked a pair of black long sleeve top with a statement red skirt that is too adorable to ignore, plus she finished off the look with a shiny bag and shoe.

In another post, she shared a picture of the black bag and shoe, and disclosed that she is a huge fan of shiny things.

Her caption read:

Am I the only woman who loves shiny things? 🤩

In November 2020, the couple marked their first anniversary, and the mum of one wrote on her timeline:

“I cannot believe we are just one year old today… feels like 10years or more. ✨

Thank you for being my safe place, ❤️ thank you for being an amazing support system, thank you for being a blessing to our daughter and me, I thank God for blessing me with you. Cheers to many more farting! And refusing to open the door no matter how much you beg me, cheers to many more arguments and banter and genuine efforts to be better for each other, most importantly, cheers to forever with you, my lover and best friend. @iamteddya ❤️

#bamteddy

#Happyoneyearanniversary”

Bamike is married to fellow BBN ex housemate Teddy A, and they have a daughter named Zendaya.